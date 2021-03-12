NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Defying Father Time: Tom Brady Agrees to Extension With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The move frees up more cap space for the Bucs offseason
Tom Brady has agreed to a four-year contract extension that voids into a one-year extension that will keep him in Tampa Bay through the 2022 season according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Brady, 43, led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl Championship in his first season with the team. 

The Buccaneers free up $19 million in cap space in 2021 according to Schefter. The void years helped lower Brady's cap hit, which could allow Tampa Bay to keep its championship core together. 

The Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin and signed linebacker LaVonte David to a two-year extension earlier this week. Their attention is expected to shift toward pending free agents Shaq Barrett, Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown. 

Brady will be 44-years-old in August, but it sounds like he plans on playing for at least two more seasons. 

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) reacts while running onto the field prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
