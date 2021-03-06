NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Podcast: The Weekend Mailbag About the Bengals' Plans in Free Agency and the NFL Draft

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow take your questions about the Bengals' offseason, including the draft, free agency and so much more!

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

-----

You May Also Like:

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

Georgia Corner Runs Blazing 40-yard dash ahead of NFL Draft

Two Veteran O-Linemen With Cincinnati Ties Expected to Hit the Market

Bengals Reportedly "Locked In" on Oregon OT Penei Sewell

Bengals Build Around Burrow in Latest Mock Draft

Cincinnati Could Address Biggest Need Before Free Agency

Michael Jordan Working Out With Willie Anderson

Josh Bynes on Joe Burrow: "He Could Be MVP One Day"

Most Disappointing Free Agent Signings in Bengals History

Draft Analyst Concerned About Penei Sewell

Bengals Host Veteran Safety Ricardo Allen For Visit

Film Breakdown: Brian Baldinger Evaluates Penei Sewell

The Ravens Could Pursue A.J. Green in Free Agency

Are These the Best Bengals Concept Uniforms?

Should Bengals Go After Alex Smith in Free Agency?

DJ Reader Working His Way Back From Quad Injury

National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

Here are the Bengals' Best Free Agent Signings in Team History!

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) smiles after a sack in the second quarter during the Week 3 NFL preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at New Era Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Preseason Game Aug 26
News

Podcast: The Weekend Mailbag About the Bengals' Plans in Free Agency and the NFL Draft

Will Fuller, Joe Thuney
GM Report

Former First-Round Pick Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs between Clemson Tigers linebacker Isaiah Simmons (11) and cornerback A.J. Terrell (8) first half in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Analyst Has High Praise For LSU Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Eric Stokes (27) returns an interception against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Eric 'Flash' Stokes Might've Just Ran Into the First Round of the NFL Draft

Aug 21, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) looks on during training camp held at the Panthers training facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Top Offensive Lineman Won't Hit the Market

Oct 6, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard B.J. Finney (71) rests on the bench against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Release Center B.J. Finney, Create Extra Cap Space Ahead of Free Agency

Sep 8, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Andrew Norwell (68) and offensive guard A.J. Cann (60) and center Brandon Linder (65) and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (75) run from the tunnel before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Two More Veteran Offensive Linemen Could Hit the Market in the Coming Days

November 30, 2008: The Cincinnati Bengals T.J. Houshmandzadeh makes a second-quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium. Bengals 9
News

T.J. Houshmandzadeh Says Bengals Should Consider Two Players at No. 5