Will Browns or Seahawks Pursue William Jackson III With Shaquill Griffin Off the Board?
CINCINNATI — Shaquill Griffin is signing a three-year, $45 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The former Seahawks cornerback was considered the top free agent cornerback, but Bengals defensive back William Jackson III wasn't far behind.
The Browns made a strong push to land Griffin and the Seahawks tried to keep him, but Jacksonville got the deal done.
Will Cleveland and Seattle make a run at Jackson after missing out on Griffin?
The Browns and Seahawks could take the same offer they made to Griffin and throw it Jackson's way.
Cincinnati agreed to terms with Chidobe Awuzie on Tuesday, which is a signal they they expect Jackson to sign elsewhere. There's a chance he makes the trip up I-71 and joins the Cleveland Browns.
-----
-----
