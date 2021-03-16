Bengals 'In the Mix' to Land Steelers Cornerback Mike Hilton
CINCINNATI — The Bengals landed Saints edge rusher Trey Hendrickson on Monday night and they may not be finished adding to their defense.
Cincinnati is "in the mix" to sign Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Hilton signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2016. He made the Steelers' 53-man roster a year later and never looked back.
Hilton had 51 tackles (eight for loss), three sacks, three interceptions and eight passes defensed in 12 games last season. He would replace Mackensie Alexander as the Bengals starting nickel corner.
Signing Hilton would also be a sign that Cincinnati is willing to let William Jackson III leave in free agency. Hilton, 27, is looking to get paid and while he may sign a reasonable deal, Cincinnati is already paying Trae Waynes $14 million per season.
