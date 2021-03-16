Bengals 'In the Mix' to Land Steelers Cornerback Mike Hilton

Cincinnati already agreed to terms with Trey Hendrickson on Monday night

CINCINNATI — The Bengals landed Saints edge rusher Trey Hendrickson on Monday night and they may not be finished adding to their defense.

Cincinnati is "in the mix" to sign Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Hilton signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2016. He made the Steelers' 53-man roster a year later and never looked back.

Hilton had 51 tackles (eight for loss), three sacks, three interceptions and eight passes defensed in 12 games last season. He would replace Mackensie Alexander as the Bengals starting nickel corner.

Signing Hilton would also be a sign that Cincinnati is willing to let William Jackson III leave in free agency. Hilton, 27, is looking to get paid and while he may sign a reasonable deal, Cincinnati is already paying Trae Waynes $14 million per season.

For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market

Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team

Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Bengals Bringing in A.J. Bouye For Visit

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Three Free Agent Guards the Bengals Should Target

Three Recently Released Cornerbacks the Bengals May Consider Signing

Saints Release Malcom Brown Who Could Be Great Fit in Cincinnati

Carl Lawson on Future, the Bengals and Joe Burrow

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

Bengals Still Want to Re-Sign Carl Lawson Despite Not Using Franchise Tag

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks

Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys

This is a wild trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook