BREAKING: Bengals Agree to Terms With Saints DE Trey Hendrickson

Bengals Signing Saints Defensive End Trey Hendrickson to Help Replace Carl Lawson
CINCINNATI — It took all day, but the Bengals made a big splash on day one of the NFL's open negotiating period.
Cincinnati has agreed to terms with Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson. The Bengals are signing the 26-year-old to a four-year, $60 million contract according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Hendrickson will receive $32 million in the first two years of the deal.
He will help replace Carl Lawson, who agreed to terms with the Jets on Monday night.
Hendrickson posted a career-high 13.5 sacks in 2020, finishing with 25 tackles (12 for loss) and 25 quarterback hits. The Browns and Vikings were also interested in the former Saints defensive end.
Watch some of Hendrickson's highlights and see what he looks like in a Bengals jersey below.
