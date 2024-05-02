All Bengals

Major Outlet Picks Amarius Mims as Favorite Bengals Draft Pick in 2024

Cincinnati is looking for big things out of the rookie's career.

Russ Heltman

Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) looks on during Georgia football's Pro Day in Athens,
Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) looks on during Georgia football's Pro Day in Athens,
In this story:

CINCINNATI — PFF's Trevor Sikkema revealed his favorite 2024 NFL Draft pick from all 32 teams and Cincinnati's first-round option got the crown.

Sikkema is a big fan of the Amarius Mims selection.

"The Bengals made this a tough decision, with three excellent picks in the first three rounds, but Mims has the highest return on investment and is in the perfect spot now," Sikkema wrote. "The only real knock on Mims was that he didn’t have a ton of in-game experience in his three-year college career, but his potential remains sky-high. In Cincinnati, he doesn’t have to start right away. In year two and beyond, he could set himself on a path to being an All-Pro."

Mims figures to be the Bengals' backup tackle in 2024 before becoming a starter with Trent Brown on a one-year deal in 2025.

Best case scenario, Mims wows enough early to just overtake Brown on prowess alone and Brown can back up either tackle spot (extensive experience on both sides in the NFL).

Russ Heltman

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.