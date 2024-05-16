PFF Gives Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Offseason 'A' Grade
CINCINNATI — The Bengals hit this offseason on the head according to PFF's Trevor Sikkema. He gave Cincinnati an "A" grade for their work to improve the roster in recent months.
Cincinnati reshaped the offensive line a bit, among other moves.
"The Bengals didn’t totally lose Tee Higgins, which was a win, in my opinion," Sikkema wrote. "They also signed Geno Stone and Trent Brown as impact players. Losing D.J. Reader was tough. But as for their other losses, Brown replaces Jonah Williams, while Zack Moss (along with Chase Brown from last year’s draft) replaces Joe Mixon. Cincinnati also had an excellent start to their draft, selecting Amarius Mims, Kris Jenkins Jr., and Jermaine Burton. The Bengals remain a top team."
Pair this offseason, with a nice scheduling break compared to last season, and expectations are justifiably high for Cincinnati in 2024.
The path to that elusive first Super Bowl title begins in just a few months.
