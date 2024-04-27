Watch: Tanner McLachlan Highlights as Bengals Pick Him in Sixth Round

Tanner McLachlan is one of my favorite day 3 TEs and seems like a guy who’s gonna have a good career



Big target, nice burst, attacks passes with soft hands, shows some wiggle at the top of routes, and is tough over the middle + after the catch. Can already see him on TE screens… https://t.co/xwYqcfXwup pic.twitter.com/BxQ65JH9Jf