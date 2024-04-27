Cincinnati Bengals Select Arizona Tight End Tanner McLachlan in Sixth Round of 2024 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals took Arizona tight end Tanner McLachlan in the sixth round (194th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft.
McLachlan is the second tight end they've drafted. They also took Erick All out of Iowa in the fourth round.
McLachlan had 94 receptions for 1,152 yards and eight touchdowns in 36 career games. He ran a 4.61 40-yard dash and joins a tight end room that includes Drew Sample, Mike Gesicki and Tanner Hudson.
At 6-5, 244 pounds, he's known for his ability as a pass catcher. Blocking and special teams will be key for him to make the team as a rookie.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Watch: Highlights of New Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Erick All
Bengals Take Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson in Third Round of NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals Get It Right, Take Amarius Mims in First Round of NFL Draft
Nick Saban Questions Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims
Bengals Take Erick All in Fourth Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton
Look: Zac Taylor Gets Hype After Bengals Pick Jermaine Burton
Erick All Excited to Catch Passes From Joe Burrow, Talks Super Bowl Dreams
Zac Taylor Praises Jermaine Burton, Discusses Character Questions
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Take Amarius Mims
Watch: Amarius Mims Highlights at Georgia
Amarius Mims is Excited to Block for Joe Burrow: “It’s a Blessing”
Amarius Mims Emotional After Bengals Took Him in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals, all the time!
Join the 43,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast