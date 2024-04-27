All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Take Iowa Tight End Erick All in Fourth Round of 2024 NFL Draft

Cincinnati continues to add to their offense.

James Rapien

Sep 2, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Erick All (83) scores on a touchdown pass
Sep 2, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Erick All (83) scores on a touchdown pass / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — The Bengals took Iowa tight end Erick All in the fourth round (No. 115) of the 2024 NFL Draft.

All gives Cincinnati a fourth tight end. He joins a room that includes Mike Gesicki, Tanner Hudson and Drew Sample. He's 6-4, 250 pounds and has the physical traits the Bengals want at tight end.

He's dealt with injury issues, but he gives the Bengals a developmental tight end that should be a reliable pass catcher and blocker in the NFL. All suffered a torn ACL in October. He's still recovering from the injury.

The Bengals took Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton on Friday night. Now they add another weapon for Joe Burrow in the fourth round.

All is 23-years-old. He attended Fairfield High School, which is a suburb of Cincinnati. If he can stay healthy, then he can be a weapon for the Bengals. All was a captain at Michigan, before ultimately transferring to Iowa.

