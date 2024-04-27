Cincinnati Bengals Take Iowa Tight End Erick All in Fourth Round of 2024 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals took Iowa tight end Erick All in the fourth round (No. 115) of the 2024 NFL Draft.
All gives Cincinnati a fourth tight end. He joins a room that includes Mike Gesicki, Tanner Hudson and Drew Sample. He's 6-4, 250 pounds and has the physical traits the Bengals want at tight end.
He's dealt with injury issues, but he gives the Bengals a developmental tight end that should be a reliable pass catcher and blocker in the NFL. All suffered a torn ACL in October. He's still recovering from the injury.
The Bengals took Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton on Friday night. Now they add another weapon for Joe Burrow in the fourth round.
All is 23-years-old. He attended Fairfield High School, which is a suburb of Cincinnati. If he can stay healthy, then he can be a weapon for the Bengals. All was a captain at Michigan, before ultimately transferring to Iowa.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Get It Right, Take Amarius Mims in First Round of NFL Draft
Nick Saban Questions Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Take Amarius Mims
Watch: Amarius Mims Highlights at Georgia
Amarius Mims is Excited to Block for Joe Burrow: “It’s a Blessing”
Amarius Mims Emotional After Bengals Took Him in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals, all the time!
Join the 43,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast