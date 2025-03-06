The Five Best NFL Free Agent Signings of 2024
Most signings in NFL free agency are a lesson in buyer beware.
Teams combine to spend over a billion dollars annually in the market and a bevy of the contracts end up expiring without note, or being terminated early as the signing team attempts to gain cap space.
But sometimes, gold can be found for a contender looking to add the final pieces, or an up-and-coming franchise finding a few key building blocks.
Let’s look at last offseason and reel off five of the best signings we saw.
5. Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers
Jacobs came to the Packers after an uneven tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders that included winning the rushing title in 2022.
With Green Bay, Jacobs finished sixth in the league with 1,329 rushing yards while posting 4.4 yards per carry and seven rushing scores. The 27-year-old led all Packers in total yards and helped them reach the playoffs, where they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round.
After giving him four years and $48 million but only $12.5 million guaranteed, the Packers are essentially going year-to-year with Jacobs. But if he continues to produce near his 2024 level, he’ll be sticking around for the duration of the deal.
4. Andrew Van Ginkel, OLB, Minnesota Vikings
It was tough to choose which Vikings signing should go in this spot. Van Ginkel was excellent after coming over from the Miami Dolphins for two years and $20 million ($10 million guaranteed), but the same is true for inside linebacker Blake Cashman and defensive end Jonathan Greenard.
Still, Van Ginkel was both the best of the bunch and the top value, putting himself in consideration for Defensive Player of the Year. The 29-year-old posted career-highs in sacks (11.5), touchdowns (two), tackles (79) and tackles for loss (18).
With only one year left on his deal, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah might have some renegotiating to do this spring.
3. Zack Baun, MLB, Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had one of the best offseasons any personnel man has had in recent memory. And while the draft was spectacular with the likes of corners Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, few moves matched the savvy of landing Baun on a one-year deal.
Baun came over from the New Orleans Saints on a one-year, $3.5 million deal and immediately became the quarterback of the defense under coordinator Vic Fangio. Baun earned first-team All-Pro honors while leading Philadelphia in tackles and forced fumbles before intercepting Patrick Mahomes during the Eagles’ 40–22 romp over Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX.
On Wednesday, Baun inked a three-year, $51 million deal with $36 million guaranteed to stay with Philadelphia long-term, showing his value to what has become the league’s top defense.
2. Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Only a few years ago, the running back position was deemed dead by legions of pundits. Not so fast.
Henry and the Ravens agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal last offseason and the union became one of the more successful between any player and team in the NFL. Henry earned All-Pro honors by rushing for 1,921 yards, narrowly missing out on his second 2,000-yard season, something no player has ever done before.
Henry was the engine of Baltimore’s offense, leading it to the AFC North title. He also scored 16 rushing touchdowns while averaging a spectacular 5.9 yards per carry. The question now is whether the Ravens will extend Henry past his age-31 season with his contract set to expire following the 2025 campaign.
1. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Barkley is arguably the best free-agent signing in recent memory, and perhaps belongs on the Mount Rushmore of acquisitions since free agency came into being in 1993.
Leaving the New York Giants for a trip down the New Jersey Turnpike, Barkley signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Eagles. The Penn State product was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year after gaining 2,005 rushing yards on 5.8 yards per carry and 13 touchdowns despite not playing in Week 18, fulfilling a massive role in Philadelphia’s championship campaign.
The Eagles already took care of Barkley this offseason by giving him a two-year extension with $36 million guaranteed packed into the contract, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.