Eagles Make Contract Decision on All-Pro Linebacker Zack Baun After Breakout Season
As the Philadelphia Eagles look to reload for a Super Bowl title defense in 2025, they're bringing back the anchor of their impressive defense.
Zack Baun, a breakout star and All-Pro during his first year in Philly, is returning to the Eagles on a three-year, $51 million deal. The contract includes $34 million in guaranteed money and $1.5 million in incentives and escalators, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
One day after locking up last offseason's biggest offensive acquisition, running back Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia has done the same with its top defensive add.
Baun, who played on a one-year, $3.5 million deal in 2024, recorded 151 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four passes defended, an interception and a fumble recovery—all career highs. He finished as a finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year after never making more than six starts in his first four NFL seasons, all with the New Orleans Saints.
The move comes a week after general manager Howie Roseman, someone that doesn't have a significant history of paying linebackers, said that he hoped to lock Baun up. Now, his attention turns to fellow defensive stalwarts like Josh Sweat, Milton Williams and Brandon Graham, who are all set to hit free agency on March 12.