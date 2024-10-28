Bill Belichick Celebrated Patriots' Win Over Jets With Hilariously Petty Move
You can’t take the New England out of Bill Belichick.
It’s been months since the Belichick and the Patriots parted ways, but the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach has still been quietly rooting for his old team—even if he and his successor, Jerod Mayo, have different definitions of the word, “soft.”
Belichick made his regular weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show one day after the Pats’ 25-22 win over the Jets, and he couldn’t hide his glee over the game’s result.
He also apparently couldn’t hide his Patriots game balls from his many wins over the Jets during his 24-season head-coaching tenure in Foxboro.
“We saw all the balls behind you, very clever,” McAfee pointed out to Belichick, who joined the show with a background of footballs and awards on his wall. “Those seemingly are all New England Patriots vs. Jets games…”
“Yeah, the one behind me, I think that was our 21st straight win,” Belichick said with a wry smile. “I had a few Jets balls up there on the shelf, so thought this would be a good time to pull them out.”
Belichick went on to crush the Jets for their costly mistakes in Sunday’s ugly loss, taking savage shots at everyone from Jets pass-rusher Haason Reddick to owner Woody Johnson.
Both the Patriots and Jets currently own a 2-6 record and sit at the bottom of the AFC East with their playoff windows just about closed for the season. Yet, it’s New England who arguably has much more to be excited about in the coming years with a promising quarterback in Drake Maye and several other young, potential franchise cornerstone pieces.
The Jets, who went all-in to secure the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams for what was supposed to be their Super Bowl-contending season, just ended up becoming a tragic disappointment yet again. Shocker.