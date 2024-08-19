Bill Belichick Names One Thing Holding Chiefs Back From a Three-Peat This Season
Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid boasts the most regular season and postseason career wins of all active NFL head coaches, so he may know a thing or two about getting the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl this fall.
But in terms of all-time career wins, former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick beats Reid in both categories: Belichick has 302 regular season wins to Reid’s 258 and 31 playoff wins to Reid’s 26.
So, Chiefs fans may want to lend an ear to what Belichick has to say about their campaign for a historic three-peat this season.
Belichick joined Pat McAfee on his eponymous show on Monday and discussed Kansas City’s chances of making it to the big game for the third straight year. While the eight-time Super Bowl champ praised the Chiefs’ offense under Reid, he pointed out a potential weakness that could hinder the team in the postseason.
“I think the bigger issues are going to be on defense,” Belichick said. “Look, they played very well in the playoffs, so that’s where it counts and that’s the most important thing. But overall as a team, run defense, turnovers, I think that’s an area they’re going to want to improve in.”
“I just think this third year, for it all to fall into place three years in a row is tough,” continued Belichick. “If anybody can do it, it’s probably Kansas City, but it won’t be easy.”
Prior to the Chiefs’ back-to-back championships, Belichick’s Patriots were the last team to win two straight Super Bowls in 2003 and ‘04. New England came up short in its three-peat dream in the 2005 season, when the Patriots lost to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Can Reid and the Chiefs complete what Belichick never could this upcoming season? The ex-Pats coach himself seems to think it’s possible enough, as long as Kansas City locks down its defense.
