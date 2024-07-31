Bill Belichick Joins Underdog Fantasy For New Football Show
Bill Belichick is getting his own football show. The former New England Patriots coach has agreed to host and produce a show on Underdog media network which will air on YouTube. The news was first announced on X by Adam Schefter. Underdog followed that with a press release and video on @UnderdogFantasy featuring Belichick.
Via the press release:
“This show is going to give fans a comprehensive look at the behind-the-scenes of the National Football League: what it's like to coach, how to prepare, how to team build, exactly the way I would do it if I was coaching a team,” said Coach Belichick. “I partnered with Underdog because it’s a sports company run by sports people, and they want sports to connect to the fans, and that's what I want to do. We want to find a connection where we are giving the fans what they've asked me for – perspective on decision-making that goes on within an organization and a breakdown of schematics and personnel within the game. Underdog wants to do that, so it’s a great marriage and a great fit.”
This feels like a major coup for Underdog, a fantasy and gambling network which was founded in 2020. The network currently features shows from former professional athletes such as Steve Smith Sr. (Cut To It) and Gilbert Arenas (Gil's Arena).
While Belichick failed to land another coaching job after parting ways with the Patriots, he has had plenty of suiters in the media realm.
Belichick has been exploring multiple roles with Peyton Manning and Omaha Productions for ESPN and previously agreed to appear on Pat McAfee's show during the upcoming football season. Early this month it was also announced he would be joining Inside the NFL for the '24-'25 NFL season. He's certainly keeping busy.