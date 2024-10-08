Old Clip of Bill Belichick’s Snide Comments Toward Jets Resurfaces Amid HC Rumors
Bill Belichick coaching the New York Jets feels like an episode from the Twilight Zone, a bit in an SNL skit or something that would happen in an alternate universe. Still, many around the league are wondering if it could actually happen.
In the wake of Robert Saleh’s shock firing from the Jets on Tuesday, the NFL world quickly started speculating about Belichick one day taking over as the head coach. Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich is currently the interim head coach for likely the rest of the 2024-25 NFL season, but whether Ulbrich will be retained in a permanent role is hard to say.
Belichick’s unparalleled wisdom and experience make him a natural fit for the Jets’ job—the kicker being, of course, that Belichick reigned over the Jets during his 24-year dynastic tenure with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls and tormenting Gang Green in the division year after year. Oh, and he was the head coach of the Jets for one day in 2000 before bolting for the Patriots in what was a stunning move.
Amid speculation over Belichick’s coaching future, a short clip of Belichick seemingly deriding the Jets has resurfaced on social media. The clip is from ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary on the complex relationship between Belichick and Bill Parcells, The Two Bills, which aired in 2018.
Take a look for yourself:
As Jets fans likely already know, Belichick and Parcells worked together as defensive coordinator and head coach, respectively, on the Jets from 1997 to ‘99. Then Belichick left for the Patriots, and the rest is history.