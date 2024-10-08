Jets' Firing of Robert Saleh Has NFL World Connecting Bill Belichick Dots
The New York Jets fired coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday after he led the team to a 2–3 start to the 2024 season, and many fans quickly jumped to assume who the team will pursue to replace him in the offseason.
Bill Belichick is the option many fans want to see happen. The former coach left the New England Patriots this past offseason after 24 seasons there. However, he is notorious for despising the Jets as they competed often against each other in the AFC East. Other fans think he wouldn't even pick up the phone call, but Belichick is a "free agent" right now.
As a reminder of why Belichick's history is rocky with the Jets, he previously worked as the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator under Bill Parcells from 1997–99. When Parcells retired in '99, Belichick was expected to take over as head coach there, but he infamously turned his resignation on a napkin, which read "I resign as HC of the NYJ." His decision was mostly made because of the ongoing ownership battle happen in the organization at the time, which led to current owner Woody Johnson taking over.
Belichick has said this year, too, that he is open to returning to NFL coaching again, even at age 72. Could that opportunity come with the Jets, with all of this in mind?
NFL fans will have to wait and see as the Jets named defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as the interim coach. The Jets likely won't pursue any head coaching replacements until the 2024 season is over.
But, that didn't stop NFL fans and media personalities from tweeting about this potential coaching role. Check out some of the reactions on social media.