Bill Belichick Seems to Agree With Tom Brady's Response to Baker Mayfield's Comments
Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has chimed in to the conversation around Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield stating that Tom Brady created a "high-strung environment" with the team.
Brady since responded to Mayfield's comment, which the Bucs quarterback said was taken out of context, by stating that he thought "stressful was not having Super Bowl rings," and that if he wanted to have fun, he'd go to Disneyland with his kids. Belichick, who coached Brady for 20 years, seemed to agree with his former player's take.
"People said, 'Well, we didn't have fun.' Well, let me tell you something. Winning six Super Bowl championships was fun, going to nine Super Bowls was fun, winning those AFC championship games, that was fun," Belichick said on Monday's Pat McAfee Show. "The fun was really the winning. I certainly understand where Tom's coming from. Honestly, I think there's a lot more stress when you're not winning."
Belichick added that he thinks Brady and Mayfield have a lot of "respect" for one another and that neither person meant to be "malicious" with these comments.
Mayfield has since clarified his comments and said it was "nothing personal" against the former Buccaneers quarterback.