Bill Belichick Wants to Return to Coaching in 2025, but Will Be 'Choosy,' per Report
It doesn't sound like Bill Belichick wants to stay off the NFL sidelines for very long.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that sources have told him that Belichick is eyeing a coaching return in 2025, but plans to be "choosy" about which team and opportunity he explores.
This NFL season marks the first time Belichick won't be on the sidelines in some sort of coaching role in 50 years. He just ended a 24-year tenure as the New England Patriots' head coach after the 2023 season.
Belichick won't be absent during the 2024 NFL season, though, as he is expected to appear on multiple television shows throughout the year. He'll be working as an analyst for Inside the NFL, and he will appear on ESPN2's Manningcast alongside Peyton and Eli Manning, among other commitments.
The 72-year-old coach was included in a couple coaching opportunities for the 2024 season. He was reportedly considered for the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams with their defensive coordinator positions. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan even said he offered Belichick any coaching role on his staff, excluding the head coaching position.
Even though NFL fans won't be seeing Belichick on the sidelines this year, it doesn't sound like his coaching career is over forever, if he has it his way.