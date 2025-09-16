Legendary Ex-NFL Coach Has Simple Reason for Not Liking Eagles’ Tush Push Play
The Philadelphia Eagles continued to use their tush push play in Sunday's win over the Kansas City Chiefs, picking up a number of big first downs while also appearing to get away with a few false starts in the process.
Talk of the play continues to be a big storyline early this season, which comes just months after the league narrowly decided not to impose a ban on it.
Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher hasn't been a fan of the play and he continued to voice his concerns about it this week during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, saying quite simply: "It’s not a football play. It’s a scrum."
Here are Cowher's full comments on the tush push, which he also ripped for not being a "good looking play."
“I have been against the play for two years,” Cowher said. “I’ve made my feelings quite known. It’s not a football play. It’s a scrum. When they had that in rugby, Dan, you know what they did? They eliminated the scrum. They took it out because it wasn’t a safe play. We keep it in the NFL. Make sense of that one. So are we going to have to wait for some catastrophic injury to change it? I don’t think it’s a good-looking play. “I know that Philadelphia is good at it. It has nothing to do with the Philadelphia Eagles for me. But, you know, I think you saw that play yesterday. How many times did we see it because of our technology today that they are leaving before the ball is even snapped. I don’t know how we can somehow look at that play and understand that it is an injury waiting to happen, I think, personally, and it isn’t even a good-looking play. Pushing people down the field, when do you stop the push? I think it makes it very hard for officials to understand at what point is the play over?
Here is that full conversation:
The Eagles host the Rams this week in a big game between two NFC powers. It will be interesting to see how often they use the tush push in that showdown and whether or not the refs start flagging them for false starts if the Eagles' linemen jump before the snap like they often did last week against the Chiefs.