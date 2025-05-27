SI

Bills Defensive End Joey Bosa Injured in Offseason Conditioning

Bosa's calf injury will keep him out until training camp.

Mike McDaniel

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa will be out until training camp with a calf injury.
Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa will be out until training camp with a calf injury. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

New Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa pulled his calf muscle while training at the team's facility last week and will be out until training camp, Sean McDermott told reporters on Tuesday.

Bosa will not participate in organized team activities this week.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old Bosa signed a one-year, $12.6 million contract with Buffalo this offseason which included $12 million guaranteed. Bosa spent the first nine years of his career with the Chargers organization, where he recorded 343 combined tackles, including 87 for loss and 72 sacks. He's a five-time Pro Bowler.

McDermott also told reporters that in addition to Bosa's injury, star running back James Cook is not present at OTAs as he seeks a new contract. Cook is entering the final season of his rookie contract and is currently slated to be an unrestricted free agent next spring.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL