Bills Defensive End Joey Bosa Injured in Offseason Conditioning
New Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa pulled his calf muscle while training at the team's facility last week and will be out until training camp, Sean McDermott told reporters on Tuesday.
Bosa will not participate in organized team activities this week.
The soon-to-be 30-year-old Bosa signed a one-year, $12.6 million contract with Buffalo this offseason which included $12 million guaranteed. Bosa spent the first nine years of his career with the Chargers organization, where he recorded 343 combined tackles, including 87 for loss and 72 sacks. He's a five-time Pro Bowler.
McDermott also told reporters that in addition to Bosa's injury, star running back James Cook is not present at OTAs as he seeks a new contract. Cook is entering the final season of his rookie contract and is currently slated to be an unrestricted free agent next spring.