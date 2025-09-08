Lamar Jackson Addresses Shoving Bills Fan After DeAndre Hopkins Touchdown
Lamar Jackson was involved in an incident with a fan during the Ravens' 41-40 loss to the Bills on Sunday night, and addressed the moment after the game.
After DeAndre Hopkins scored a touchdown on a ridiculous, one-handed snag late in the third quarter, Jackson met him in the end zone to celebrate. One of Buffalo's fans slapped Hopkins and Jackson on the head, and the two-time MVP answered back by shoving him.
He was asked about it after the game, and admitted his actions were a mistake.
"I seen him slap D-Hop... he slapped me and he talkin', so I just forgot where I was," Jackson said. "You gotta think in those situations, you know you've got security out there, let security handle it. I just let my emotions get the best of me. But hopefully it doesn't happen again."
The fan obviously crossed the line, and I don't think anyone will react harshly to Jackson shoving him back. Obviously, he shouldn't have done it, but fans should never put their hands on players.
That Hopkins touchdown put the Ravens up 34-19 with a quarter to play, but the Bills stormed back to grab an improbable opening-season win.