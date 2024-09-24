SI

Josh Allen Loved Hearing After Win That LeBron James Likes Watching Him Play

Allen was flattered to hear this from James.

Tim Capurso

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of Monday's game at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of Monday's game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

LeBron James was doing the same thing that everyone else was doing on Monday night: Watching Josh Allen play football.

And, much like many NFL fans, James was enjoying the show that was put on by Allen, who shredded the Jacksonville Jaguars defense for 263 passing yards, four touchdown passes and another 44 yards on the ground en route to a 47-10 win at Highmark Stadium.

As Allen was in the midst of his monster first half performance, James took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared to the world how much he enjoys watching the Bills quarterback.

"I really like watching Josh Allen play football!"James wrote.

Allen was told about James's tweet after the game while speaking to the media.

"That's pretty cool," Allen said with a smile. "I've been wearing LeBron's cleats—the fruity pebbles—at practice for that reason. I'm a big fan of his."

"Coming from him, one of the greatest, if not the greatest, NBA basketball player of all time, I think it's pretty cool."

Allen was clearly flattered by James's praise. And it's not surprising that James is taking notice of Allen, as the Bills signal-caller is playing at an MVP level through the first three weeks of the season.

Allen has completed 75 percent of his passes for 634 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 85 yards and another two scores on the ground.

Buffalo (3-0) travels to Baltimore on Sunday for a primetime showdown against the Ravens in Week 4.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Tim Capurso

TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NFL