Josh Allen Loved Hearing After Win That LeBron James Likes Watching Him Play
LeBron James was doing the same thing that everyone else was doing on Monday night: Watching Josh Allen play football.
And, much like many NFL fans, James was enjoying the show that was put on by Allen, who shredded the Jacksonville Jaguars defense for 263 passing yards, four touchdown passes and another 44 yards on the ground en route to a 47-10 win at Highmark Stadium.
As Allen was in the midst of his monster first half performance, James took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared to the world how much he enjoys watching the Bills quarterback.
"I really like watching Josh Allen play football!"James wrote.
Allen was told about James's tweet after the game while speaking to the media.
"That's pretty cool," Allen said with a smile. "I've been wearing LeBron's cleats—the fruity pebbles—at practice for that reason. I'm a big fan of his."
"Coming from him, one of the greatest, if not the greatest, NBA basketball player of all time, I think it's pretty cool."
Allen was clearly flattered by James's praise. And it's not surprising that James is taking notice of Allen, as the Bills signal-caller is playing at an MVP level through the first three weeks of the season.
Allen has completed 75 percent of his passes for 634 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 85 yards and another two scores on the ground.
Buffalo (3-0) travels to Baltimore on Sunday for a primetime showdown against the Ravens in Week 4.