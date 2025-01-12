Bills’ Long Snapper Celebrates Mack Hollins’s Big Hit By Baiting Broncos Into Penalty
The Buffalo Bills hosted the Denver Broncos for a wild card game on Sunday. The Broncos jumped out to a quick lead on a historic touchdown, but the Bills took a 10-7 lead into halftime.
With points at a premium, special teams and field position were quite important, which is why Mack Hollins's Steve Tasker-esque tackle in punt coverage had players, fans and announcers going crazy. Tony Romo could only make noises while Jim Nantz described how much juice Hollins brings to the team.
Meanwhile, Hollins and most of his special teammates celebrated the big hit. One person who wasn't involved in the celebration was long snapper Reid Ferguson, who ran right to punt returner Marvin Mims Jr. and tried to take the ball away from him for some reason. This set off a big scrum between the two teams and eventually led to a penalty on Mims that backed the Broncos up to the 8-yard line.
The Broncos were able to drive down to the other end of the field and attempt a field goal right before the half, but the kick doinked off the upright. The long snapper randomly going after the ball on that punt could have been the difference betwen a make and a miss.
