James Cook Didn't Mince Words About Future With Bills While Discussing Contract Dispute
The Buffalo Bills are seen as genuine Super Bowl contenders entering the 2025 season behind reigning MVP Josh Allen. But training camp began this week with a question mark hanging over the head of the offense.
That question mark is the future of James Cook, the two-time Pro Bowl running back who has become a key part of the offense as a dual-threat out of the backfield. He recorded over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 2024 and scored 18 total touchdowns. Cook is entering the final year of his rookie deal and has made it clear he wants a contract extension in place before the 2025 season kicks off, although he is not holding out of training camp.
Speaking to media on Thursday about the situation, Cook didn't mince words when discussing his desire for a new deal and if that may come from a team other than the Bills.
"We have talked," Cook said when asked about negotiations with Buffalo. "I'm never going to give up. I mean, I deserve what I want, what I need, and it's going to eventually happen."
Cook was then asked if he was confident it would eventually happen with the Bills.
"I mean, however it happens, it's gonna get done. Wherever it happens at."
It isn't exactly what Bills fans want to hear. Cook is a big part of Buffalo's biggest challenge: taking some of the pressure off Allen to do everything himself. Keeping the running back around is key to ensuring the Bills keep their window of contention open as long as possible.
Cook looks to record his third straight 1,000 yard season in 2025. Whether he'll do so under a new contract will be decided in the coming month.