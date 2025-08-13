Five Takeaways From Episode 2 of 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills'
While Episode 2 of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills aired on HBO Max on Tuesday night, it was actually some non-docuseries news that made headlines heading into humpday.
Running back James Cook—who had been in the midst of a hold-in as he looks for a contract extension—returned to the practice field at St. John Fisher University on Tuesday. Ironically, the HBO crew put in a decent chunk of time on Cook's hold-in during Tuesday's episode, and it may have been all for nothing. According to coach Sean McDermott, the two-time Pro Bowler is having "good conversations" with the team that are moving in the right direction.
And with that, here are some other takeaways from Episode 2:
"Buffalo Joe" Andreessen Is This Year's Hard Knocks Darling
Linebacker Joe Andreesen—born and raised in the Buffalo area and as such, nicknamed "Buffalo Joe"—made the Bills' 53-man roster last season after turning an undrafted rookie camp invite into an NFL contract.
The 25-year-old attended Bryant University from 2018 to '22 before returning home to play at the University of Buffalo in '23. He started 12 games for the Bulls and led them in tackles. Now? Andreessen is doing everything he can to make the roster once again in '25.
"Even like, deep into [last] season I was just really fighting to stay on the team," Andreessen explained. "'Cuz you know I knew I could get cut anytime ... I'm not the first person that has made the team from being a rookie minicamp tryout. Other guys have done it, so you just kind of keep your foot on the pedal, keep going, you know it's all about ball and putting good stuff on film."
For what it's worth, general manger Brandon Beane and owner Terry Pegula seem to be firmly in Andreessen's corner.
"He's a Buffalo guy. He's a lunch pail, blue collar kid," said Beane of the linebacker. "For him, a local hero to make our 53, play the season, have the success he had, it's a fun story to watch and follow from my seat."
Ray Davis ... The Kicker?
Backup running back and second-year pro Ray Davis saw some extended screentime on Tuesday—not only because of James Cook’s hold-in, but also for his ability as a kicker.
That's right. As starter Tyler Bass deals with an injury, the 2024 fourth-round pick has been used as Buffalo's emergency kicker this preseason. Davis drilled a kick in the team's intersquad scrimmage last week, and then put one through the uprights again in their first preseason game versus the New York Giants on Saturday.
Check it out:
"Let's hope they let me kick," Davis said prior to the game. "And if I do, I can finally tell the world, 'I am the best kicker—the best running back kicker.' I think I can compete with the best of them."
Mission accomplished.
The Bills Have A Fun Quarterback Room
While reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen is obviously the Bills' starting quarterback, there's quite the battle going on behind him for the backup role.
Mitch Trubisky, Mike White and Shane Buchele are all fighting for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart in Buffalo this summer—but you wouldn't know it based on their interactions in practice.
During Tuesday's episode, Trubisky and White were captured telling stories to each other about their young kids, while Allen described what the ideal position group looks like:
"Central components for a good quarterback room: Guys that mesh well together, that try to help push each other. Our room does such a great job of celebrating each other and really pulling for each other ... we want the best for each other, and at the end of the day the competition is the competition and you want the best man to win. You want everybody playing to the best ability that they can."
Damar Hamlin's Tragic Injury Comes Full Circle
In a segment that pulled at the heartstrings in several different directions, Hard Knocks took a look back at Damar Hamlin's on-field medical emergency that took place several seasons ago.
On January 2, 2023, Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Buffalo's Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After spending nine days in the hospital, the 27-year-old has since made a full recovery and returned to playing football. Hamlin now uses his Chasing M's Foundation as a means to help "the development, health & safety of youth through sports, engagement activities, training & programming." Bills owner Terry Pegula made a special appearance at one of his events last week where they gave out AEDs and taught CPR.
"I'm in the process of writing my book right now," shared Hamlin. "Which will be my method of getting over adversity and being resilient."
Bills Mafia Takes Center Stage
Known for their rowdy celebrations, jumping through folding tables, and getting doused in ketchup and mustard with Pinto Ron, Bills fans—a.k.a. Bills Mafia—know how to get ready for a football game.
In a peak behind the curtain ahead of Buffalo's preseason contest against the Giants, the fanbase's passion for their team could be seen in full force. One fan painted their entire house royal blue and with Bills logos, another wore a profanity-laced Josh Allen shirt to work, and apparently, another's husband, "drank [her] friends breast milk at a tailgate ... so that was a little weird."
Uh ... you think?
At any rate, Bills Mafia showed up and out for a lowly exhibition game at Orchard Park's Ralph Wilson Stadium—which was pretty cool to see.
Episode 3 of Hard Knocks will air next Tuesday, Aug. 19.