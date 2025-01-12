SI

NFL Fans React to Controversial 4th Down Touchdown Catch by Bills RB Ty Johnson

Was it a catch?

Mike Kadlick

Johnson gave the Bills a two-score lead over the Broncos.
Johnson gave the Bills a two-score lead over the Broncos. / Screenshot via @NFLonCBS on X.
With just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter of Sunday's game from Buffalo, the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen faced 4th and 1 from the Denver 24-yard-line against the Broncos defense.

Up by six points at the time, head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Joe Brady decided to go for it and let Allen work his magic—which he did. The quarterback bought some time, rolled right, and found running back Ty Johnson across the back of the endzone for a touchdown.

Check out the highlight reel-worthy play here:

With Johnson just barely staying in the end zone, the sliding catch gave Buffalo a 21-7 lead over Denver—and also garnered quite the reaction from NFL fans watching. Here's a look at the response from X (formerly Twitter):

Allen's pass to Johnson was the quarterback's 22nd career postseason touchdown pass, surpassing Jim Kelly for the most in the Bills' franchise playoff history.

With a win on Sunday, Buffalo will advance to the division round in the AFC playoffs, setting them up to host the Baltimore Ravens next weekend.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

