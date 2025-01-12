NFL Fans React to Controversial 4th Down Touchdown Catch by Bills RB Ty Johnson
With just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter of Sunday's game from Buffalo, the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen faced 4th and 1 from the Denver 24-yard-line against the Broncos defense.
Up by six points at the time, head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Joe Brady decided to go for it and let Allen work his magic—which he did. The quarterback bought some time, rolled right, and found running back Ty Johnson across the back of the endzone for a touchdown.
Check out the highlight reel-worthy play here:
With Johnson just barely staying in the end zone, the sliding catch gave Buffalo a 21-7 lead over Denver—and also garnered quite the reaction from NFL fans watching. Here's a look at the response from X (formerly Twitter):
Allen's pass to Johnson was the quarterback's 22nd career postseason touchdown pass, surpassing Jim Kelly for the most in the Bills' franchise playoff history.
With a win on Sunday, Buffalo will advance to the division round in the AFC playoffs, setting them up to host the Baltimore Ravens next weekend.