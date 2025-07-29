Bills’ roster lacking in young talent according to ‘under 25’ rankings
For the past five seasons, the Buffalo Bills have dominated the AFC East. They won the division in each of those campaigns, and are on a streak of six consecutive playoff appearances.
General manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have built an impressive roster, but the talent is starting to show its age. A recent ESPN ranking of “talent under 25” saw Buffalo drop 10 spots, going from 16th in 2024 to 26th this year.
Aaron Schatz lists several players who just passed the mark, including James Cook, Dalton Kincaid, and Gregory Rousseau. That leaves Christian Benford, Keon Coleman, and Dorian Williams as their top players under 25.
”As you can see listed above, the Bills have a lot of talent that is just over the age of 25. As far as talent under 25, the most important player is Benford, who ranked in the top 10 for coverage DVOA last season and will not turn 25 until September. Linebacker Dorian Williams is also 24, and wide receiver Coleman, last year's first-round pick, is still 22 years old.” — Schatz, ESPN
Fortunately, Buffalo isn’t in danger of being labeled an “old” roster. They’re still well within their championship window and they hope their infusion of youth on the defensive side of the ball during the 2025 NFL draft will maintain their edge.
It does mean, however, that they have to get serious about winning it all now. Those windows don’t stay open long and after paying many of their stars who are over 25, their flexibility in the offseason could be limited.
