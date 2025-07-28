Bills' 5x Pro Bowl edge rusher in 'tip top' condition to wreak havoc on AFC QBs
There will be times during Buffalo Bills' training camp when Joey Bosa is watching the first-team defense from the sideline, but it's no cause for alarm.
The Bills have a plan for how to handle the 30-year-old defensive end to increase the likelihood that the five-time Pro Bowl selection be in prime physical form when the defense needs him most. Presuming his health holds up, Bosa projects to be an important part of the Bills' plans, especially when it comes to generating a more consistent pass rush against the AFC's top quarterbacks.
“He's definitely a three-down guy," said defensive coordinator Bobby Babich. "We just have an approach we're going with, with Joey, to make sure that we keep him healthy. We have an approach. It's constantly evolving. We're in constant communication with Joey.”
After a calf strain created concern during OTAs, Bosa, who missed 23 regular season games over the last three years due to injuries, was able to fully heal in time for training camp and has been ready to go since Day 1 at St. John Fisher University.
“Definitely messed up a few plays, but, yeah, I feel great," said Bosa after his first training camp practice as a Bill. "Obviously, if you're out there with some sort of nagging injury, it can be on your mind. But right now, I feel great. I mean, it's been the story of my last four years. Camp comes around, everybody asks the same questions. How you feeling? And I can say great, best I have in years."
This year, however, it seems slightly different for the former No. 3 overall draft pick, who celebrated his 30th birthday this past July 11.
"I mean, I felt great last year, too, but this year, I definitely feel tip top. And speed's good, strength's good, everything's good. Calf is perfectly fine, no issues at all. So hopefully, if I just continue on, then fingers crossed," said Bosa.
The Bills are hoping to keep Bosa in "tip top" condition when the face a number of elite quarterbacks this season.
After a Week 1 battle against NFL MVP runner-up Lamar Jackson, Buffalo hosts Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.
The Bills travel to CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans in Week 12. Bosa notably sacked Stroud in the Chargers' wildcard loss this past January. In Week 14, it'll be Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
If Bosa can rediscover the form that resulted in at least 10.5 sacks in four of his first six seasons as a pro, Buffalo will have gotten what it paid for.
Thus far, the investment is trending into the black. Bosa has been available for all five practices to date as the team puts its maintenance plan in action.
