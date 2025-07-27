Bills re-sign former Mississippi State wide receiver four days after waiving him
Call it a 96-hour rollercoaster ride.
One day before his first real NFL training camp practice, undrafted rookie wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi saw the rug pulled out from underneath him. The Buffalo Bills sent Akharaiyi packing on Tuesday, waiving the rookie and signing wide receiver David White Jr. in his place.
As it turns out, after excusing White from Friday's practice for personal reasons, the Bills placed the second-year pro on the reserve/retired list.
Subsequently filling the vacant roster spot, Buffalo re-signed Akharaiyi to the 90-man roster on Saturday. (The Bills are actually allowed to roster 91 players with one being a member of the NFL International Pathway program.)
The Bills initially agreed to terms with Akharaiyi following the draft this past spring. He was one of 12 undrafted rookie free agents, including three wide receivers, added by Buffalo during the offseason.
RELATED: 3 Bills' wide receivers take turns making pretty practice plays with Josh Allen as QB
Starting with rookie minicamp in early May, Akharaiyi spent the spring with the Bills, who currently have 14 wide receivers on their training camp roster.
Akharaiyi experienced three different level of college football, starting at the junior college ranks and ending at SEC member Mississippi State sandwiched around a two-year stop at UTEP. After a 1,000-yard receiving season for UTEP in 2023, he moved onto Mississippi State where he made 11 appearances (7 starts) and averaged 2.3 receptions per game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —