Bills Central

Bills re-sign former Mississippi State wide receiver four days after waiving him

The Buffalo Bills swapped out wide receivers on Tuesday, only to reverse course on Saturday

Ralph Ventre

Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi (87) makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium.
Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi (87) makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Call it a 96-hour rollercoaster ride.

One day before his first real NFL training camp practice, undrafted rookie wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi saw the rug pulled out from underneath him. The Buffalo Bills sent Akharaiyi packing on Tuesday, waiving the rookie and signing wide receiver David White Jr. in his place.

As it turns out, after excusing White from Friday's practice for personal reasons, the Bills placed the second-year pro on the reserve/retired list.

Subsequently filling the vacant roster spot, Buffalo re-signed Akharaiyi to the 90-man roster on Saturday. (The Bills are actually allowed to roster 91 players with one being a member of the NFL International Pathway program.)

Kelly Akharaiyi, a wide receiver, after running to a spot, stops and turns
Buffalo Bills Kelly Akharaiyi, a wide receiver, after running to a spot, stops and turns to catch a pass during the team’s voluntary workout at their practice facility on May 27, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills initially agreed to terms with Akharaiyi following the draft this past spring. He was one of 12 undrafted rookie free agents, including three wide receivers, added by Buffalo during the offseason.

RELATED: 3 Bills' wide receivers take turns making pretty practice plays with Josh Allen as QB

Starting with rookie minicamp in early May, Akharaiyi spent the spring with the Bills, who currently have 14 wide receivers on their training camp roster.

Akharaiyi experienced three different level of college football, starting at the junior college ranks and ending at SEC member Mississippi State sandwiched around a two-year stop at UTEP. After a 1,000-yard receiving season for UTEP in 2023, he moved onto Mississippi State where he made 11 appearances (7 starts) and averaged 2.3 receptions per game.

wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi (1) runs the ball
Sep 21, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi (1) runs the ball against Florida Gators defensive back Bryce Thornton (18) during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field / Matt Bush-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI 

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published |Modified
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News