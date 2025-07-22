Suave Josh Allen arrives in style at Bills' training camp with $4K Gucci luggage
Looking sharper than the best-dressed kid on the first day of school, Josh Allen reported to St. John Fisher University for Buffalo Bills' training camp on Tuesday.
The team shared a 25-second slow-motion video of Allen's walk through the parking lot and up to the facility's entrance, noting that "the MVP has arrived for Bills Camp."
The 29-year-old newlywed Allen appeared as fashionable as ever while rolling up to his eighth NFL training camp. He donned a white tee-shirt, black activewear wind pants and a pair of New Balance sneakers. As for the lid, Allen was wearing a golfer's cap with a rope split front.
The reigning NFL MVP pulled along three pieces of luggage, including a duffle bag strapped across his chest. With his left hand, he wheeled what appears to be a Gucci Porter cabin plus trolley and a backpack resting on top. The Gucci piece is priced at $3,950 on the designer's website.
Allen can certainly afford the luxurious luggage after signing a record-setting contract this past offseason. Coming off of his MVP season, the quarterback and the Bills agreed to a new six-year deal worth $330 million, including a record $250 million guaranteed.
Meanwhile, Allen's Hollywood actress wife Hailee Steinfeld publicly liked the Bills' video post on Instagram.
Despite his abnormally busy offseason, Allen continued to display his commitment to the Bills' organization. He was present for a large portion of voluntary OTAs, including practices during the week prior to his May 31 wedding.
The Bills are riding a streak of six straight double-digit win seasons with Allen at the controls. Coinciding with five consecutive AFC East division titles, Buffalo's QB1 has become the only player in NFL history to record 40+ total touchdowns five years in a row.
With veterans reporting to St. John Fisher University today, the Bills are set to begin practice on Wednesday, July 23.
