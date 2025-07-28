Bills' head coach Sean McDermott condemns 'dirty' training camp fight
Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott has a clear expectation of how he wants his players to play. But there's also a clear line that he wants them to not cross, too.
While addressing reporters prior to Monday's practice, McDermott took the opportunity to address a training camp skirmish from Friday between offensive lineman Alec Anderson and defensive end Hayden Harris that led to the Bills' heavy personnel tackle being kicked out early for the day.
When asked what he wants to see from his players, McDermott said "nasty, physical" football. But he also noted what he does not condone on the field.
"I don't want to see disrespect for a man's career and dirty football," said McDermott at the 18:37 mark. "That's not how we play in Buffalo."
McDermott said he and his staff "painted a pretty clear picture" to the team of practice etiquette from here on out, particularly for new players.
Coaching in the NFL since 1999, McDermott knows how tensions can rise and fights can occur. But he wanted to make it clear that Anderson's actions from Friday were unacceptable.
"Fights are gonna happen, and I can't sit here and say I'm for fights, against fights," said McDermott at the 19:19 mark of the media availability.
"When you cheap-shot someone, I have no respect for that. And so, I thought that was a cheap-shot, and so I sent him to the locker room, and I communicated clearly to him from a following up standpoint of why I did that."
RELATED: Injuries sideline Bills' defensive captain and key wide receiver for Practice No. 4
McDermott went on to share his belief and "love" for Anderson, calling him one of Buffalo's "tone setters." But he added that there's a "line" you have to mind, especially when competing against your teammates.
It's unclear if Anderson was disciplined in any other way. But McDermott made it clear that he will not tolerate any fights of that nature on the field moving forward.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —