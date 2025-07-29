Bills Central

Bills trail multiple AFC rivals in latest NFL power rankings

Rostering the reigning MVP isn't enough to move Buffalo ahead of two AFC rivals

Colin Richey

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts as he walks off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts as he walks off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
"As long as they have MVP Josh Allen at quarterback, they should reside in the Top 5."

Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports believes that the Buffalo Bills are a top team as long at they have their franchise QB, but that didn't stop him from ranking two AFC rivals and the reigning Super Bowl champions ahead of Buffalo in his training camp power rankings.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs took the top three spots for Vacchiano, with the Bills placing fourth. He joked, "Honestly, if someone could guarantee they wouldn't have to face the Chiefs in the playoffs, they might be No. 1 or 2. Allen is that good, though it would be nice if the Bills would put more offensive talent around him."

quarterback Josh Allen (17) leaps over the line
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) leaps over the line of Kansas City Chiefs defenders during the AFC Championship Game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Buffalo's offense will have plenty of continutity entering 2025, starting with offensive coordinator Joe Brady returning for another season. To combat the losses of Amari Cooper, Mack Hollins, and Quintin Morris, the Bills signed Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore, and drafted Jackson Hawes. The same five running backs from last year's camp return this offseason, and Buffalo's top nine offensive linemen are all back for another year.

Vacchiano mentioned the notable names added to the defensive side of the ball, including Joey Bosa, Tre'Davious White, and Maxwell Hairston. Brandon Beane was busy in free agency, especially for the defense, also signing veterans Michael Hoecht, Larry Ogunjobi, Shaq Thompson, Dane Jackson, and Darrick Forrest.

Plenty of draft capital was invested to give Defensive Coordinator Bobby Babich rookies to develop, including Hairston, TJ Sanders, Landon Jackson, Deone Walker, Jordan Hancock, and Dorian Strong. According to Vacchiano, "That probably makes sense because they need help stopping the Chiefs, Ravens and some of the other offensive powerhouses in the AFC if they want to make their long-awaited return to the Super Bowl."

Buffalo's division rivals did not rank highly, with the New York Jets placing 27th, Miami Dolphins 24th, and New England Patriots 22nd, which could elude to a sixth-straight AFC East title for Josh Allen and Co.

Damar Hamlin sack
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin grabs a hold of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s leg and sacks him causing a fumble that Bills Von Miller picked up and ran for about 39 yards with during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

