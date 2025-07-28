Bills cut ties with rookie to make room for reunion with veteran wide receiver
The Buffalo Bills announced two roster moves on Monday, with the team swapping a rookie cornerback for a veteran wide receiver.
Buffalo has signed veteran wide receiver Deon Cain to the 90-man roster. In order to clear the way for Cain, the Bills released undrafted free-agent signing, cornerback Daryl Porter Jr.
Porter was signed as an undrafted free agent in April. He played his college ball at West Virginia and then Miami.
The signing of Cain comes at a time when the Bills are dealing with multiple injuries at the position.
Tyrell Shavers is dealing with an ankle sprain that was suffered on Sunday, and Curtis Samuel (hamstring), Elijah More (general leg soreness), Kaden Prather and Laviska Shenault (leg) have all been banged-up.
Cain has had multiple stints with the Bills, both of which came in 2024. He was on the team's preseason roster before briefly latching on with the practice squad.
Cain then returned with Buffalo's practice squad in October before he was released from the group in December. Cain has appeared in 15 games (six starts) over two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cain caught three balls for 28 yards in preseason contests with the Bills in 2024. Overall for his career, Cain has nine catches for 124 scoreless yards in the regular season.
Of course, Cain is facing a major uphill climb to make the roster and has been brought in as more of a camp body than anything else.
Buffalo figures to have five roster locks at wide receiver already in Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Moore and Samuel.
The Bills are back on the practice field on Monday for what will be the fifth practice of training camp. We'll have plenty of updates once the team concluded its latest practice.
