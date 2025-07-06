Bills' second-year pass-catcher named top breakout star by fantasy expert
Keon Coleman had a decent rookie season for the Buffalo Bills with 29 receptions for 552 yards with four touchdowns. While his yards per reception (19.2) were fantastic, he wants to be a more rounded pass-catcher.
He wasn't just brutally honest about needing to improve, but Coleman also showed up to the team's offseason workouts in far better shape.
His dedication coupled with the flashes he showed as a rookie have ESPN's Eric Moody naming Coleman a breakout candidate in fantasy football this season.
"Coleman has a clear path to a starting role in a high-powered Josh Allen offense and last season flashed serious big-play ability as a rookie. Despite missing four games, Coleman hauled in 12 passes of 20-plus yards and averaged 19.2 yards per reception, the third-highest mark in the league among players with at least 40 targets. With improved health and no true backup at X receiver, Coleman is positioned to make a second-year leap." — Moody, ESPN
Buffalo relied heavily on a committee approach at wide receiver in 2024, which is something they can get away with thanks to Josh Allen. Even so, seeing someone emerge as a true No. 1 wide receiver could elevate the offense.
Coleman remains their best candidate in that regard, and Moody is far from the only one making such predictions. Here's to hoping he can live up to the hype.
