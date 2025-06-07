Buffalo Bills second-year wide receiver demanding greatness in 2025
The Buffalo Bills landed Keon Coleman with the first pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft. As a rookie, he had his share of impressive plays, but he wasn't a consistent threat.
Head coach Sean McDermott didn’t hold back, describing Coleman’s season as "up and down" and noting he was "rocky" after an injury.
To his credit, Coleman didn't take his coach's words as an insult. Instead, he’s pushing himself to improve, demanding greatness and appreciating his coaches’ similar expectations.
“I demand greatness from myself, and I love to know my coaches demand the same amount of greatness, and we’re on the same page about it," Coleman said via Dom Tibbetts of WKBW.
Coleman showed up to OTAs with an impressive physique, showing that he's been working hard this offseason. That added muscle is one reason Coleman is being named a potential breakout player for the Bills in 2025.
If that comes to fruition, it would be a major help for a Buffalo offense in need of a WR1.
