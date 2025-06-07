Bills Central

Buffalo Bills second-year wide receiver demanding greatness in 2025

Heading into his second season with the Buffalo Bills, Keon Coleman is demanding greatness from himself.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman makes a catch against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman makes a catch against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.
The Buffalo Bills landed Keon Coleman with the first pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft. As a rookie, he had his share of impressive plays, but he wasn't a consistent threat.

Head coach Sean McDermott didn’t hold back, describing Coleman’s season as "up and down" and noting he was "rocky" after an injury.

To his credit, Coleman didn't take his coach's words as an insult. Instead, he’s pushing himself to improve, demanding greatness and appreciating his coaches’ similar expectations.

Buffalo Bills WR hauls in a 2-point conversion while playing against the Miami Dolphins.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman catches a two-point conversion against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Highmark Stadium.

“I demand greatness from myself, and I love to know my coaches demand the same amount of greatness, and we’re on the same page about it," Coleman said via Dom Tibbetts of WKBW.

Coleman showed up to OTAs with an impressive physique, showing that he's been working hard this offseason. That added muscle is one reason Coleman is being named a potential breakout player for the Bills in 2025.

If that comes to fruition, it would be a major help for a Buffalo offense in need of a WR1.

Published
