Bills' WR corps features ultimate fantasy football sleeper poised for breakout
The fact is that the Buffalo Bills are depending on him to produce like a high-level WR2 in 2025, and they'll be that much better of an offense if he delivers.
Second-year wide receiver Keon Coleman is coming off rookie season where he showed flashes of brilliance, but lacked consistency and durability. After suffering a Week 9 wrist injury against the Miami Dolphins, his effectiveness dropped dramatically.
Over his first nine appearances, the rookie accounted for 417 yards receiving and scored three touchdowns. In his four regular season appearances after returning, Coleman secured only 7 of 21 receiving targets. During the playoffs, he was practically invisible to the tune of 22 receiving yards on 8 targets.
This offseason, the Bills asked their 2024 second-round pick to bulk up, and he's apparently met their expectations thus far.
"I think Keon has been focused, dialed in," said Beane at the conclusion of June minicamp.
With fantasy football drafts on the horizon, Coleman is the perfect mid-round WR target, especially considering his likely average draft position. Sports Illustrated Fantasy tabs the Bills' sophomore as the No. 129 overall prospect on its big board. At the wide receiver position, Coleman is the 52nd ranked option.
The mediocre rankings are understandable until proven otherwise, but Coleman has the chance to become a Top 30 WR in the Bills' offense with legitimate WR2 potential (which would mean he'd crack the Top 24 in standard 12-team fantasy leagues).
First, his rookie numbers were far from disastrous considering he missed four games due to the mid-season injury. In fact, Coleman was credited with 111.5 fantasy points to finished the 2024 campaign as the No. 167 overall scorer.
As for the No. 129 spot where Coleman currently sits, it took 135.1 fantasy points to finish in that slot last year. While quarterback Daniel Jones occupied that spot, Green Bay's Romeo Doubs was the closest wide receiver in the neighborhood at No. 132 overall with 132.1 points.
Should Coleman take a step forward in his development, as expected, and play a full regular season, moving up from No. 167 overall into the Top 100 is more than realistic. He averaged 19.2 yards per reception, showing the big-play potential that exists, especially with Josh Allen throwing the passes. The Bills' MVP quarterback has had a history of maximizing his receivers' potential, and he appears to be a believer in Coleman.
"All I can say is he is 100% taking this seriously. He's bigger right now. He's faster. He's stronger. He understands the playbook better," said Allen in an interview with Sports Illustrated.
Coleman should see increases in snap count and targets in 2025. It should be noted that even as a fledgling rookie, he was on the field for 73 percent of offensive snaps, and targeted 57 times, in the games he played.
Then, there's the theory that he should get more opportunities than an average WR2 due to the high potency of the Bills' offense. Buffalo, which ranked second in points scored, became the first-ever NFL to record 30 rushing touchdowns and 30 passing touchdowns in the same regular season.
The opportunities will be there for Coleman to cash in, and, if there's one Bills' player who will almost certainly outperform his fantasy ADP, he's the guy.
