Josh Allen 'very excited' as Bills continue training camp tradition in Pittsford
It's an annual summertime ritual that not many NFL teams continue to practice.
The Buffalo Bills are one of a remaining few franchises that still leave town for training camp (at least a portion of it).
The Pittsburgh Steelers, who use Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA, and the Dallas Cowboys, who operate remotely in Oxnard, CA, are the two other notable organizations that follow the traditional training camp approach.
Naturally, those who still do it recognize the benefits. In particular, the off-site venue has been perceived to help strength team culture.
TRENDING: Bills' fourth-quarter theme song made Josh Allen-Hailee Steinfeld wedding playlist
"Very excited. I love camp. I love being with the guys in the dorm rooms, spending basically every waking second with your team, getting to know guys on a deeper level. That's what I look forward to the most in developing that team," said quarterback Josh Allen, who will experience training camp for the eighth time as a pro.
As has been the case since 2000, the Bills will set up camp again at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford. Buffalo reports on July 22 and practice begins on July 23. The team will hold 11 practices in Pittsford, including 10 sessions open to ticketed spectators.
The Bills will make a day trip to Highmark Stadium for the Return of the Blue & Red on August 1 at 5:30 pm. After an August 7 practice, the Bills will break camp at St. John Fisher and head home to Orchard Park for the remainder of the summer. Buffalo's preseason opener is set for Saturday, August 9 against Brian Daboll and the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium.
RELATED: NFL shifts 'Hard Knocks' strategy by choosing 'buttoned-up' Bills
Prior to landing in Pittsford, the Bills held training camp at SUNY Fredonia for 19 years.
This year, Bills' training camp promises to be unique in the sense that the HBO Hard Knocks cameras will be present for the first time in franchise history.
"There's another aspect that I've never dealt with, and that is the Hard Knocks. And we'll just try to navigate it as best as we can," said Allen.
Bills' Training Camp Practice Schedule (SJF)
July 23 — 9:45 am
July 24 — 9:45 am
July 25 — 9:45 am
July 27 — 9:45 am
July 28 — 9:45 am
July 29 — 9:45 am
July 31 — 9:45 am
August 1 — 5:30 pm (Blue & Red at Highmark Stadium)
August 3 — 11:15 am
August 4 — 9:45 am [closed]
August 6 — 9:45 am
August 7 — 9:45 am
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —