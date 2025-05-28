Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman turns heads with ripped physique at OTAs
After moving on from Stefon Diggs, the Buffalo Bills brought in Keon Coleman in the 2024 NFL draft. Coleman, who was the first pick in Round 2, had a decent rookie campaign with 556 yards and four touchdowns on 29 receptions.
While his average of 19.2 yards per catch was impressive, Coleman knows he has to do more in his second season as the Bills continue to look for their WR1. With Buffalo getting together for OTAs, it was clear that Coleman is putting in the work to better himself.
RELATED: Sean McDermott breaks from mainstream with view of Bills' WR additions
Coleman arrived at OTAs noticeably bulked up compared to his rookie season.
This isn't to say Coleman wasn't already in great shape. He measured in at 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds when he attended the NFL Scouting Combine, which already made him a massive target on the boundary.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills had unexpected surprise guest at OTAs
Coleman is joined by a couple of free-agent additions, Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore. Returning to the receiving corps are Khalil Shakir and Curtis Samuel.
They have plenty of depth, but they need someone to step up as the alpha. Perhaps this is the year Coleman begins to make that happen.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —