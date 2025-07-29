Bills' QB Josh Allen presented with special gift celebrating 'Madden NFL 26' rating
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is officially a member of the "Madden NFL 26" 99 club ahead of the video game's release in August.
Allen is one of seven players to sport an overall rating of 99 in the game. The list also includes Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett.
On Monday, Allen was given a special "99" chain before practice, with his teammates presenting him with the special and impressive piece of jewelry.
When asked for a speech, Allen had two words: "Go Bills."
"I still don't know, is this real?" Allen asked.
"Hell yeah it's real," one of his teammates said.
"Oh, cool," Allen responded.
Despite being an elite player, Allen had never been given a 99 overall rating in a Madden game before. In fact, Allen is the first Bills player to achieve the honor in the 37-year history of the wildly-popular video game, which first debuted in 1988.
Here's a look at some of the ratings Allen has been given in the game this year:
- Speed - 88
- Strength - 81
- Agility - 85
- Change of Direction - 82
- Injury - 99
- Awareness - 96
Allen is coming off an impressive season in which he was voted the league's Most Valuable Player for the first time in his career. Allen had previously finished as high as second in MVP voting.
The Bills superstar completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns to six interceptions. He also added 531 yards on the ground and another 12 touchdowns. Making his passing numbers more impressive is the fact that the Bills had a shaky situation at wide receiver in 2024.
Buffalo finished the regular season with a 13-4 record — second only to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC — and won the division crown for the fifth-straight season.
Buffalo did manage to make it all the way to the AFC Championship Game but lost to the Chiefs, 32-29.
Allen and Co. once again have Super Bowl aspirations in 2025, as the Bills sport one of the best teams in the league. Allen notching that feat would is the final missing piece to his incredible career.
