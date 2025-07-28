Bills' Josh Allen earns elite status in Madden '26 player ratings reveal
After gracing the cover of Madden last year, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is still making his mark on the legendary video game. This time, it involves his latest player rating.
On Monday, Madden '26 unveiled the seven new members of the 99 Overall Club ahead of the game's release on August 14. Allen found his way into the club as the only member of the Bills on the list.
The announcement shared some of his ratings, but did not include his passing numbers.
- Speed - 88
- Strength - 81
- Agility - 85
- Change of Direction - 82
- Injury - 99
- Awareness - 96
It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that the reigning MVP joins the 99 Overall Club after another stellar season in Buffalo. Allen and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson were the only quarterbacks to make the exclusive club.
Last year, Allen threw for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns to six interceptions in 17 games. He also ran for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns to help seal his fate as the league's most valuable player.
The past year-plus for Allen has been filled with great news for one of the league's best players, marked by his MVP win, a new contract, and his marriage to Hailee Steinfeld. Nothing appears to be slowing down Allen as he is already set up for a strong 2025 season.
Allen's path for 2025 supremacy is set up with more weapons on offense to throw it to and more depth on defense. There are still more accolades Allen can add to his resume before and after the 2025 season that will have Bills Mafia hoping for a Super Bowl champion to be added to his name.
