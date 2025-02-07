Bills' QB Josh Allen crowned NFL MVP in rare occurrence not seen in 37 years
Accused of being the NFL's most overrated player prior to the 2024 season, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is now the league's Most Valuable Player.
In the NFL MVP voting, Allen earned a tight victory over Baltimore Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was vying to become a third-time winner.
Allen secured 27 of 50 first-place votes with the remaining 23 going to Jackson. With voters ranking their top-five choices, Allen totaled 383 points to Jackson's 362. Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley running back finished third with 120 points.
"I know this is an individual award and it says Most Valuable Player on it, but I think it's derived from team success and I love my team," said Allen while accepting the award on stage at the NFL Honors program.
With Allen at the controls, the Bills recorded 13 regular season victories and captured the AFC East crown for the fifth year in a row.
A finalist for the fourth time, Allen wins his first NFL MVP award and becomes the first Buffalo Bill to secure the honor in 33 years. Running back Thurman Thomas was the 1991 winner and the late OJ Simpson earned the award in 1973. Both men are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
One has to go back to 1987 for the last time that All-Pro Second Team quarterback defeated the First Team honoree in MVP voting. Allen did it to Jackson this season, 37 years after John Elway beat out Joe Montana. While Jackson produced better cumulative statistics than Allen in 2024, the latter played more than 100 fewer snaps than his rival. In addition, Allen lost his top-two receivers from 2023 while the Ravens added running back Derrick Henry to Jackson's arsenal.
Allen finished in fifth place last year despite recording 15 more total touchdowns than Jackson, who became a two-time recipient last February.
This year, Allen flipped the script and a Bills' quarterback is the NFL MVP for the first time in history.
