Bills host WR tryouts for ex-Chiefs' reserve and former Saints' starter
With injuries mounting, the Buffalo Bills brought in two veterans for preseason workouts on Monday.
After signing Deon Cain early Monday, the team continued to look for additions at the position as the day wore on, welcoming Justyn Ross and Willie Snead to the practice field for tryouts, per the NFL transaction wire.
Buffalo has had a multitude of wide receivers sustain injuries since the outset of camp on July 23, including Curtis Samuel (hamstring), Elijah More (general leg soreness), Tyrell Shavers (ankle) and Kaden Prather (hamstring) — all of whom missed practice on Monday morning.
Ross, 25, was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs on July 16 following a tumultuous start to his NFL career. The Clemson University product sustained a season-ending foot injury during his rookie year before later being placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list following his arrest on charges of domestic battery and criminal damage in October of 2023. He went on to miss his team’s next seven games before returning in Week 16 of that season. He appeared in just two games during the 2024 campaign.
Snead, who is entering his age-33 season, has played nine years in the NFL with five different teams after starting his career with the New Orleans Saints. He was a member of the San Francisco 49ers during the 2022 and 2023 seasons before signing a contract with the Miami Dolphins in the summer of 2024. The veteran WR was later placed on injured reserve and released by Miami with an injury settlement on Aug. 24 of last year.
RELATED: Bills re-sign former Mississippi State wide receiver four days after waiving him
Whether or not they are signed by the team neither player is expected to factor into the team’s long-term plans at the position. With training camp kicking into high gear over the next few days, the team may simply be in search of bodies to help them get through daily practice sessions while those on the mend recover from their respective ailments.
As of now, none of the four injured Bills wide receivers appears to be dealing with long-term injuries.
The Bills return to the practice field on Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. ET at St. John Fisher University.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —