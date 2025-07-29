Missed linebacker projects as Bills' most important player other than Josh Allen
His instincts look as sharp as ever during what is his ninth NFL training camp, and they could be a difference maker for the Buffalo Bills in what was an area of weakness one year ago.
Buffalo entered the offseason needing to improve its defense, but the best "addition" may wind up being the healthy emergence of the unit's longest-tenured Bill.
The Bills used a fifth-round draft pick to select linebacker Matt Milano in 2017, and the Boston College product quickly became a go-to player on new head coach Sean McDermott's defense. He played in all 16 games as a rookie, logging 7.0 tackles-for-loss as the team ended its 17-year postseason drought.
In 2022, Milano finally received proper recognition for his on-field exploits, earning an All-Pro First Team selection after a second consecutive exceptional season.
"I look at Milano as a guy, who at his peak when he was healthy, was one of the elite coverage linebackers in the league. I think they're gonna be pretty good at corner with [Christian] Benford and Taron Johnson still in the slot and then [Maxwell] Hairston on the outside is a good system fit, but coverage over the middle of the field was their biggest problem last year," said Pro Football Focus analyst Dalton Wesserman during a July appearance on One Bills Live.
It's almost as if there is a correlation between Milano's 13-week absence and the defense's struggles over the middle in pass coverage.
"If you get a 100% season out of Matt Milano, one more like we got in his prime, I wrote 2022 is a year I think about where he was just fantastic. If you got that level of Matt Milano, you change the middle of this defense. It just makes everybody else's lives easier, but they have to get better in coverage over the middle, and that linebacker spot with him back for a full season is where I'm looking," said Wesserman.
The Bills' defense has essentially operated without Milano for nearly two full seasons.
Five weeks into 2023, Milano suffered a nasty, season-ending against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Then, following a successful rehab, the linebacker encountered awful luck early during training camp last summer. Milano tore his bicep during a seemingly-mundane practice drill, sidelining until December.
Although it took some reacclimation, Milano finally showed flashes during the playoffs in January, hinting to team brass that there's still plenty left in the tank.
Despite having turned 31 years old earlier this month, Milano looks like he turned back the clock since the Bills opened training camp at St. John Fisher University.
Now, if he remains available and effective, his presence could have the biggest impact on this year's team outside of MVP quarterback Josh Allen.
