Brandon Aiyuk Reporting to 49ers Training Camp Despite Trade Request, per Report
San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is reporting to training camp despite his trade request that he formally issued to the franchise last week, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Aiyuk, who wants a new contract with the 49ers, has not been close to a deal with franchise and as a result, asked to be traded last week ahead of training camp. Aiyuk reporting to camp anyway is a clear sign that he's not opposed to playing with the Niners moving forward, as long as he has a new contract in hand.
Unfortunately for Aiyuk, the 49ers have not held extensive talks with the star wide receiver since May, which hasn't sat well with Aiyuk.
The 26-year-old is well postiioned to cash in for a massive payday, whether with San Francisco or elsewhere. In 2023, Aiyuk caught 75 passes for a career-high 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns while being named second-team All-Pro.
The 49ers have been preparing for life without Aiyuk, as exhibited by their first-round selection of Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. In a perfect world, Deebo Samuel, Aiyuk and Pearsall would all be a part of the same receiving corps as the Niners make another Super Bowl push.
In reality, life without Aiyuk could come sooner rather than later, even with the star pass catcher reporting to training camp.