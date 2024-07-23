SI

Brandon Aiyuk Reporting to 49ers Training Camp Despite Trade Request, per Report

The star wide receiver is still seeking a new contract after a career year in 2023.

Mike McDaniel

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) tackles San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) during overtime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is reporting to training camp despite his trade request that he formally issued to the franchise last week, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Aiyuk, who wants a new contract with the 49ers, has not been close to a deal with franchise and as a result, asked to be traded last week ahead of training camp. Aiyuk reporting to camp anyway is a clear sign that he's not opposed to playing with the Niners moving forward, as long as he has a new contract in hand.

Unfortunately for Aiyuk, the 49ers have not held extensive talks with the star wide receiver since May, which hasn't sat well with Aiyuk.

The 26-year-old is well postiioned to cash in for a massive payday, whether with San Francisco or elsewhere. In 2023, Aiyuk caught 75 passes for a career-high 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns while being named second-team All-Pro.

The 49ers have been preparing for life without Aiyuk, as exhibited by their first-round selection of Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. In a perfect world, Deebo Samuel, Aiyuk and Pearsall would all be a part of the same receiving corps as the Niners make another Super Bowl push.

In reality, life without Aiyuk could come sooner rather than later, even with the star pass catcher reporting to training camp.

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

