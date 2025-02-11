Brandon Graham Addresses Previous Retirement Decision After Eagles' Super Bowl Win
Ahead of the 2024 season, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham expressed his intention to retire after the season. However, a lot happened during the season that could effectively change his plans.
First off, Graham's season was cut short in Week 12 because of a triceps injury. He made his return just in time for Super Bowl LIX, which the Eagles won 40-22 over the Kansas City Chiefs, giving Graham his second Super Bowl ring.
So, what does Graham want to do? Does he still want to retire? Graham hasn't fully made up his mind yet, but he's starting to have those conversations with those closest to him to see what's next for him in his career.
“I’m gonna talk with [general manager Howie Roseman] and the team, see what’s up because the goal was to win one,” Graham said Tuesday on 94WIP. “Of course, I still feel like I got a lot in the tank, but, you know, I want to make sure that I go about this the right way. I want to make sure that if I do got opportunities that's waiting on me that I'm excited for, too.
"I'm really going to sit down and relish on this and see. I'm not there yet because I do love what I do and I love the role that I play in this right now. There's so many different things that I'm going through right now and I got a chance to go out on my terms. Give me a little minute."
Regardless, it doesn't sound like Graham is as set in his decision as he was last summer when he announced his retirement timeline.
Graham's spent all 15 years of his career in Philadelphia, so things may look a little different for him next season whether he chooses to retire or if he decides to play somewhere else.