Injured Eagles Super Bowl Hero Takes Big Step Toward Possible Return vs. Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles opened the practice window for defensive end Brandon Graham on Thursday, meaning he could potentially make a return at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9. Graham's been out since Week 12 due to a season-ending triceps injury.
Just a couple days ago, Graham spoke about how he's feeling while recovering from the injury.
"I feel good," Graham said on 94.1 WIP. "This has been the easiest injury, I'd say, out of the injuries I've had. Upper body stuff is a little bit easier. ... It's just making sure I'm building muscle, I'm getting stronger and doing the right things to where I'm not re-hurting it. We'll see what the docs say, see what's going on, and go from there."
Apparently doctors must've thought Graham was OK enough to start practicing again.
It would be huge for the Eagles for Graham to return as he was deemed their hero during Super Bowl LII. Graham notably strip sacked Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter, allowing the Eagles to recover the ball and hold onto the lead to win the team's first Super Bowl title.
Originally, Graham, 36, said he would retire after the 2024 season. His plans might have changed because of his injury, but going out on a Super Bowl win might convince him to still retire. We'll see what he decides in the next couple weeks.
The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs for a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.