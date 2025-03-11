SI

Dan Orlovsky Warns Vikings About Aaron Rodgers: 'Do Not Bring That Into Your Building'

The ESPN analyst does not see that move working out.

Kyle Koster

Dan Orlovsky does not see Aaron Rodgers working in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Vikings will embark on 2025 with a new quarterback under center as Sam Darnold is now a Seattle Seahawk. All signs point to that being JJ McCarthy, the team's first-round pick last year who was unable to take the field after suffering an early season-ending injury. Still, the mystique of Aaron Rodgers is still floating around the NFL as teams debate whether to take a flier on the future Hall of Famer and all that means. Minnesota, like the Pittsburgh Steelers, fits the bill in terms of teams that might be interested in trying to maximize a one-year window as they'll be coming off a 14-3 season.

Dan Orlovsky was asked about the possibility of the Vikings bringing Rodgers in on Tuesday's Get Up and it's safe to say that he is very much not on board with such a plan.

"That would be a mistake by the Minnesota Vikings," the analyst said. "Aaron comes with a lot, whether people like it or not, it's a lot. Do not bring that into our building. Do not bring that into your football team. You're handing the keys over to a young player and saying 'this is going to be your opportunity, lead us forward.' Bringing Aaron Rodgers in is going to hinder that in some capacity, stunt that in some capacity."

It's pointed commentary but Orlovsky's view is likely shared by a lot of front offices who have been doing their due diligence. Minnesota's situation is vastly different than Pittsburgh's in that they have to consider the long-term future of a potential franchise quarterback whereas the Steelers have to consider the aging Russell Wilson.

Perhaps there will be some resolution soon on Rodgers's new digs. Then the debate over whether it's going to work can begin in earnest.

Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

