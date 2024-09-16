#Titans HC Brian Callahan on Will Levis’ fumble: “I was upset. It was dumb. It was the same exact thing he did last week, and he cost us points in the red zone. He’s a grown-up and he knows better, and I was really irritated that he cost us three points in a game that we probably… https://t.co/ioHnAbxwwY pic.twitter.com/Erc9StWrWc