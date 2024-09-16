Brian Callahan Didn’t Hold Back on Will Levis’s ‘Dumb’ Fumble in Loss to Jets
One could feasibly forgive Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis for his head-scratching turnover in his team’s NFL season-opener—call it Week 1 jitters. But not a second time.
The Titans’ 24-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday was marred by yet another foolish mistake from the Tennessee quarterback. In the second quarter, Levis made the baffling decision to try and shovel the ball to running back Tyjae Spears as he was falling to the ground on a 3rd-and-goal. The Jets ended up recovering the ball, robbing the Titans of their chance to kick a field goal to extend their 7-0 lead.
Titans coach Brian Callahan gave his blunt assessment of Levis’s critical fumble on Monday.
“I was upset,” Callahan told reporters. “It was dumb. It was the same exact thing he did last week, and he cost us points in the red zone. And that is what it is. He’s a grown-up and he knows better, and I was really irritated that he cost us three points in a game that we probably needed it.”
After Levis’s fumble, cameras caught Callahan’s NSFW message to Levis in the moment, which Callahan noted was an accurate description of how he felt about the quarterback’s costly gaffe.
Levis first got himself into his coach’s bad graces by throwing an ill-advised pick-six in the season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears. The second-year quarterback put together a slightly better performance in Week 2, finishing 19-of-28 for 192 yards and a touchdown, but he’s racked up three interceptions to start the season along with one very, very bad fumble.
Levis will look to hopefully take better care of the football against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.