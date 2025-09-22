SI

Brian Daboll Addresses Jaxson Dart Speculation After Russell Wilson's Awful Night

Giants fans want Dart to start over Wilson.

Ryan Phillips

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll addressed speculation that rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart could start for the team.
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll addressed speculation that rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart could start for the team. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Brian Daboll may already have a quarterback controversy on his hands.

After an embarrassing 22-9 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night, the Giants' head coach addressed the team's quarterback situation.

Starting signal-caller Russell Wilson was terrible against the Chiefs, completing 18-of-32 passes for 160 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had one of the worst red zone possessions you'll ever see late in the fourth quarter. He was roundly booed by Giants fans all night as they chanted for backup Jaxson Dart. Dart entered the game a few times to run zone-read plays, but did not attempt a pass.

After the game, Daboll said Dart was still developing.

"Jaxson's progressing well, we'll continue to work with him," Daboll said. "I've got a lot of confidence in him and his development that he's had. And that's what we'll continue to do."

Then he added, "Look, I'd be booing too to be honest with you."

It's clear the Giants are going to be cautious with Dart, but the writing is on the wall. They are 0-3 and need a jump start. They spent a first-round pick on the Ole Miss product, and, at some point, he's going to get the ball unless Wilson turns things around dramatically.

Ryan Phillips
